Virginia T. White
Virginia T. White, late of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved mother of Paul Dombrowski, James Dombrowksi, Thomas (Audrey) Dombrowksi, John (Ruth) Dombrowski, Edward (Mary) Dombrowski, Mary (Dan) Sucich, Ellen Johnson, Joe (Michele) Dombrowski, Pat (Anette) Dombrowski, Mark (Emily) Dombrowski, and Virginia (Bob Buttala, Jr.). Loving grandmother of Megan (Michael) Gasparovich, Michael (Emily), Elizabeth (Eric) Arcus, Lauren, David (Liz), Sean (Heather), Brian (Rickelle), Michelle (Matthew) Ostrowski, Jennifer Sucich, Michelle, Julia, Alex, Miriam, Isabel, Rene, Virginia, Justice, Caroline, AJ, and great grandmother of Winter and Leon Gasparovich, Dashille Arcus, Rachel, Harland, Eva, Rocco, Ari, Noah and Mia Ostrowski, and Lucas Sucich. Dear sister of the late MaryEllen Yore and Frances Czuba, caring sister in law of David Yerkes, Sr. Kind friend of Chris (Virgil) Bennet.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Virginia's honor to the National Kidney Foundation https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Virginia-White. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home.

Pre-Registration is required to attend the Funeral Mass, please use the link to individually register to attend https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4FACAE28A5F9CE9-mass2

*Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home and Church facilities. Services at the cemetery may be limited to 10 people or less. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
