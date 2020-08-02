Vittoria Bianchi (nee Altobelli), of Chicago Heights, died July 11, age 90. Born and raised in Amaseno, Provincia di Frosinone, Italy. Immigrated to the United States in 1966. Beloved by family and friends, she cherished her roles as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Soon after coming to America, she worked for Gioconda Falasca-Long and Ruth Soldano, making homemade spaghetti for banquets, and later at American Lock Company. Her passions were her family and her large backyard vegetable garden, where she grew the ingredients for countless traditional Italian meals that she prepared for events ranging from small family dinners to large holiday parties. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late Paolino Bianchi, who died in April. Mother of Joseph (Mary Beth) Bianchi, Rosemary (Enzo) Popolla and Susan (Tom) Ryan. "Nonna" (grandmother) of Joseph (Emily), Christopher (Collette), Jason (Kristina), Sarah (Jacob) Miller, Matthew, Stephen and Elisabeth Bianchi; Monica (Gustavo) Fraga, Julie Popolla, Christina (Chad) Vlietstra; Miranda (Noah) Brim, Grace Ryan; and the late Angela Popolla. "Bisnonna" (great-grandmother) of 16 and "Zia" (aunt) to many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Italy. She is survived by her brother Eligio (Ida Pisterzi) and her sister Marietta (late Augusto Notarnicola). She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosa Pacione and Angelo Altobelli, and brothers and sisters: Assunta (Pasquale DiGirolamo), Severino, Raniero (Maria), Gino, Oreste (Maria Bianchi), Giuseppina (Lorenzo Capolungo), Gina (Luigi Bianchi) and Antonio Tiberi. Funeral services were private. Interred at Assumption Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Glenwood, Illinois. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights, 708/481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.