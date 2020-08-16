1/
Vivian Myers
Vivian Myers (Vanderberg), age 86 of Frankfort formerly of Sauk Village, Tinley Park and Kellart Lake in Cissna Park. Loving wife of the late Donald Myers; loving mother of Steven Myers and Susan (Martin) Olsen; dear sister of the late Ruth Opyt and Richard (Dolores) Vanderberg; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Marguerite) Myers, Matthew Myers, Samuel Olsen and Abigail Olsen; great grandmother of 2 and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Vivian worked for many years at Heritage Olympia Bank in Chicago Heights and enjoyed playing bingo at the Frankfort Senior Center. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Skyline Memorial Park in Monee. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet IL 60435 would be appreciated. WEARING A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED TO ATTEND. INFO www.Kurtz Memorial Chapel or 815-806-2225


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
