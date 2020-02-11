|
Walker John Busse, age 94, WWII US Navy Veteran, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Wally – as he was known to all – was preceded in death by his first wife, Henrietta (Doff) Busse in 1953. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Annette (Bos) Busse and 5 children: Pamela (Clarence) Neander of Cornell, IL, Linda (Gregg) Wickstra of Sanibel, FL, Beth Ann (Larry) Hammilman of O'Fallon, MO, Mark (Cynthia) Busse of Crestwood, IL and Scott (Jill) Busse of Orland Park, IL He has 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was an unfailingly dependable and conscientious employee of Ozinga, retiring in 1988 with 35 years of excellent service. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3-7 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Village, (Lora's Fund), 10300 Village Circle Drive, Palos Park, IL 60464 are appreciated. Visit colonialchapel.com to view entire obituary and to express your thoughts and condolences 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 11, 2020