Walter E. "Kosary" Kosary Obituary
Walter E. Kosary age 93; loving husband of Linda K. nee Rodgers – DeBartolo; cherished father of Elizabeth Kosary (David) Graca, Christopher (Jodi), the late Kenneth, late Debra and the late Edward Kosary; proud grandfather of Mark (Sarah) and John Martinovich; fond brother of Dwight, the late Alois (Juanita), late Ronald (late Lois) and the late Julius (late Janella) Kosary; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; also survived by many relatives and friends. Walter was a licensed funeral director, embalmer and business owner since 1948 ; WW II Navy Veteran. Visitation Thursday and Friday February 21 & 22, 2019; 3 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral Service will be held Saturday February 23rd at 10:30 am Interment Bethania Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
