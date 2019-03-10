Home

Walter Seneczko. Age 92. Longtime Tinley Park formerly of Chicago's West Pullman Neighborhood and Holland. Immigrated in the 1950's from Holland with his wife and two sons. Retired from International Harvester. Husband of the late Anna nee Quadvlieg. Father of Willy Seneczko and the late Walter Seneczko and Mary Ann Seneczko. Grandfather of Diane (Virginio) D'Aversa, Michael (Shannon) Seneczko and Melissa (Andrew "Cody") Armstrong. Great grandfather of Daniella, Fulvio and Annelise D'Aversa, Aria, Roland, Elysia, Esme and Melania Seneczko, Abigail and Atticus Armstrong. Brother of predeceased siblings in Europe. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Tuesday March 12th from 9:00 am until time of services 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019
