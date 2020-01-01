|
|
Walter (Wally) Ekstrom, 79, a lifelong resident of the south suburbs, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in his Goodyear, Arizona home on December 18, 2019, losing his nearly 2-yr. long battle with cancer. Wally was born on March 29, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Regner Ekstrom and Florence (Kester) Ekstrom and lived all his early years in Markham, IL with brothers Ronald (Pat) Ekstrom and Allan (Rosalinda)Ekstrom; and sisters Alice (Jim) Orth and Linda (John) Nelson. A graduate of Bremen High School, he attended South Suburban College before joining the US Army where he served in Greenland and was later stationed at Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista, Arizona, and where he developed a lifelong love of the Arizona desert.
He married his love and partner of 47 years Katherine (Grugett-Ivarson) in 1972. Their combined children include Cindy (Scott) Ivarson-Fallick, John "Butch" Ekstrom (deceased 2019), and Allison (Nelson) Ekstrom-Rich. Wally is also survived by his loving grandchildren Katelyn Fallick and Samuel Fallick. Wally was very close to and proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a constant presence in their lives and he was adored.
In 1972 Wally and brothers Ronald and Allan founded Raeco, Inc. a successful marketing company for Industrial and Environmental Instrumentation with sales throughout the Midwest, and representing international manufacturers of instrumentation. Over the years Raeco, Inc. had offices in South Holland, Chicago Heights, and Frankfort, IL, as well as Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. Strong friendships and bonds were formed with their many employees, customers, and principles – worldwide. These relationships and lifelong friendships afforded Wally and Katherine many trips and experiences which they loved and greatly enriched their lives.
After retirement, Wally never slowed down. He continued consulting and selling for Raeco's new owners for several years, continued with Katherine the loving care of the Crete house and acreage, new projects, as well as helping family and neighbors with projects. He expanded his love of old cars – collecting, driving, reading about, discussing – enjoying the new found time to indulge in his love of cars. And purchase of a winter home in AZ was a dream come true. Always a contributor of his time he served on many community and church committees and well as professional organizations. His service and memberships included Chicago Heights Rotary, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treasurer Steger Estates Fire Department, Board Member Cancer Support Center, Co-founder Crete Cruise Night, Cedar Lake Yacht Club, Officer A's R US Car Club. Words cannot express the loss of Wally Ekstrom to his family who he adored, and his many, many friends who he adored. Wally's love of life, infectious laughter and boundless enthusiasm will be remembered always. He knew no "strangers". All became friends. We know he is resting with our Lord, Jesus Christ… but we will miss him incredibly until we meet again.
Memorials can be directed to the Cancer Support Center, 2028 Elm Road, Homewood, IL 60430. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held later in 2020.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 1, 2020