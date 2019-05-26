Wanda Nowocin 89, Lifetime resident of Chicago Heights, recently moving to Crete with her dear friend and full time caretakers Debbie and Mario Cianchetti; passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. Loving sister, Aunt, Great Aunt, Great Great Aunt and Special Friend to many! Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Aniela (Bielenin) Nowocin, Sister Lucille "Lucy" and Joe Baran , Brothers John "Dizzy" and Jenny (Dziak) Nowocin, and Anton "Doc" and Anitia (Cioe) who is still living. Also a nephew Kenneth Nowocin. Wanda is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Wanda was a Graduate of Bloom high school in 1947 and worked at Ward Way paint factory in Chicago Heights for 47 years. Wanda volunteered at CEDA in Chicago Heights serving senior meals and at the Humane Society caring for the cats and dogs she loved so much! Wanda was the most Generous, Kind, Loving, and Thoughtful person and touched many hearts throughout her life. She will be missed by Everyone, but never forgotten by Anyone for her Smile, Kindness, and Lavender hair. Services will be held privately. Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd Steger, IL 60475. www.smitsfh.com Published in the Daily Southtown on May 26, 2019