1/1
Warren J. Heidkamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren J. Heidkamp, age 98, WWII Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Mary Heidkamp; loving father of Cecelia Swanson-O'Brien, Diana (Joseph) Quaid-Piazza; Glenn (Lynn) Heidkamp, Dennis (Cynthia) Heidkamp and the late Kenneth Heidkamp, Paula Schrammeck and the late Sandra Janzen. Lovingly cared for by his granddaughter Cindy Bombacino; dearest grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather of many. Visitation Wednesday 8:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. In accordance with the Illinois Coronavirus Disease Response, we are limited to 25 attendees in our facility at a time. We kindly ask visitors to pay their respects and exit the building. Masks and social distancing are required. Our coffee areas are closed at this time, so please refrain from bringing food and beverages into the facility. Info: (708) 532-3100.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved