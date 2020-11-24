Warren J. Heidkamp, age 98, WWII Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Mary Heidkamp; loving father of Cecelia Swanson-O'Brien, Diana (Joseph) Quaid-Piazza; Glenn (Lynn) Heidkamp, Dennis (Cynthia) Heidkamp and the late Kenneth Heidkamp, Paula Schrammeck and the late Sandra Janzen. Lovingly cared for by his granddaughter Cindy Bombacino; dearest grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather of many. Visitation Wednesday 8:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. In accordance with the Illinois Coronavirus Disease Response, we are limited to 25 attendees in our facility at a time. We kindly ask visitors to pay their respects and exit the building. Masks and social distancing are required. Our coffee areas are closed at this time, so please refrain from bringing food and beverages into the facility. Info: (708) 532-3100.