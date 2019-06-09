Pastor Wayne Bruce Dahl, 85, of Palos Hills, formerly of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Ruth S. nee Myrwang; loving father of David (Diane), Gary (Tineke) and Karen (Brian) Smith; cherished grandfather of Oliver, Benjamin, Solveig, Melanie, Melissa and Chloe. Pastor Dahl served congregations for over 40 years both in Montana and Illinois. He served at Froid-Homestead Parish in Froid, MT, American Lutheran Church in Chinook, MT, Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Polson, MT and Trinity Lutheran Church in Oak Lawn, IL where he retired in 2000. One of the highlights of his life was meeting the pope Pius XII in 1951 in Italy. In the fall of 1984, Good Shephard Lutheran Church surprised Pastor Dahl with a two-week trip to Israel. The sights and experience of the Holy Land enriched their ministry. Pastor Dahl had the honor of baptizing all of his grandchildren and officiating at each of his children's weddings. He was an avid skier, runner, hiker and loved to ride his Honda motorcycle. His favorite outdoor activity was fishing in Montana. An avid sports fan, he loved attending any games for the Chicago Cubs, Bulls and White Sox whenever possible. He was an accomplished musician who loved singing, playing guitar and the banjo.A Celebration of Pastor Bruce's life will begin on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with a visitation beginning at 10 am with a memorial service to follow at 11 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 9701 S. Brandt Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Inurnment will be held privately at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Trinity Lutheran Church Dream Fund. Published in the Daily Southtown on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary