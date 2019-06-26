|
|
Wayne Ramsey Age 86 Late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of Marcia (nee Gedicke) Ramsey. Loving father of William (Lynne) Ramsey, Thomas Ramsey and Denise Simpson. Proud grandfather of John, Natalie, Marissa, Megan, Allison, William and Dylan. Dear brother of Mark (late Elaine) Ramsey. Wayne was a U.S. Navy Veteran, the Bremen Twp. Assessor for 32 years, Member of Midlothian V.F.W. Post #2580, American Legion #691 and the Harald Viking Lodge #13 T.P. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or Midlothian V.F.W. Post #2580. Funeral Friday at St. Stephen Lutheran Church 147th & Kildare Midlothian where he will lie in state 10:00 AM till time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Gardens. Visitation Thursday 3 – 8 PM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian. For more information and online registration www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-385-4478.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 26, 2019