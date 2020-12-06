1/
Wendy S. Muellerschoen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved daughter of the late Walter Sr and the late Dora Muellerschoen. Loving sister of Amy (the late Gary) Marinellie, Fred (Julie) Muellerschoen, and Walter Jr (Judy) Muellerschoen. Cherished aunt of Daniel, Rebecca (Gabriel), Brooke (Nick), Aidan, Nicole, Lisa, Jacob, and Erin. Dearest friend to many. Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4-8pm at Skyline Memorial Park Chapel, 24800 S Governors Highway, Monee, IL. Funeral Tuesday, 10:00am chapel service with Interment following at Skyline Memorial Park. Due to the current guidelines and restrictions, please wear masks and 10 people at a time in the chapel will be allowed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Skyline Memorial Park Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral
10:00 AM
Skyline Memorial Park
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Interment
Skyline Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved