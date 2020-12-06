Beloved daughter of the late Walter Sr and the late Dora Muellerschoen. Loving sister of Amy (the late Gary) Marinellie, Fred (Julie) Muellerschoen, and Walter Jr (Judy) Muellerschoen. Cherished aunt of Daniel, Rebecca (Gabriel), Brooke (Nick), Aidan, Nicole, Lisa, Jacob, and Erin. Dearest friend to many. Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4-8pm at Skyline Memorial Park Chapel, 24800 S Governors Highway, Monee, IL. Funeral Tuesday, 10:00am chapel service with Interment following at Skyline Memorial Park. Due to the current guidelines and restrictions, please wear masks and 10 people at a time in the chapel will be allowed.





