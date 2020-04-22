|
|
age 87. Veteran U.S. Army Korean War. Purple Heart Recipient. Lifetime member of Bremen VFW Post 2791 Tinley Park. Usher with St. George Church Tinley Park for over 10 years. Beloved husband of Bridget "Patsy" Minnich (nee Galvin) for 63 years. Loving father of Joe (Maureen), Kathy (Neil Meyer) Minnich-Meyer, Steve (Barb) and Bill (Linda) Minnich. Cherished grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 10. Devoted son of the late Wilbert Minnich and Josephine (Tom) Tucker. Dear brother of David, Marshall, the late Tom Tucker and the late Ethel (Frank) Atkins. Bill was a friend to anyone who crossed his path. A man who never shied away from lending a helping hand to those in need. A role model to his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always a happy smile and a quick joke or sarcastic comment with his infectious laugh, sometimes at the expense of whomever was lucky enough to be with him at the moment. Bill was meticulous with his closet/drawer organizational skills, and insisted on ironing every item of clothing, right down to his famously ironed blue jeans with their crisp center crease. Loved his daily routine of buying his lotto ticket, then stopping into his favorite jaunt Teehan's Pub "The Library"; most days their first customer and always one, sometimes two beers being his limit, with a smile, a story and then back to his beloved wife Patsy. His Teehan's friends referred to Bill as "Korean War/Purple Heart Bill" and his seat at the bar is empty but his presence there and everywhere always remembered fondly. In light of the current health situation, the services for Bill will take place all in one day as a private service. He will be laid to rest along with the brave men and woman who gave their lives for our great nation at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. The Minnich family would like to thank you for understanding and greatly appreciate your prayers and gestures of sympathy during this difficult time. Most importantly they wish for you and your loved ones to be safe. In lieu of flowers donations to your local food pantry would be appreciated. To sign the guestbook please visit WWW.MAHERFUNERALSERVICES.COM. (708) 781-9212.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 22, 2020