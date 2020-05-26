Wilbur M. Ellis
age 89 of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Matteson for over 50 years, passed away May 24th at St Anthony Home, Crown Point, IN from complications with Covid 19. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty J. nee Dexter who preceded him in death in 2005. He was the former Chief of Police of Matteson from 1959-1983. Loving father of Jane (late Kermith) Johnson of Matteson, Robert (Kara) Ellis of Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN and Joan (Rosco) Hilton of DeMotte, IN. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Lee) Marr and Kayla Ellis; proud great-grandfather of Devin Marr; fond brother of Charles (Louise) Ellis of Madison, NJ; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; dearest companion of Judith Stanley; Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur E. and Rosine Ellis.

Veteran of the Army Reserves, Wilbur was also a member for many years at St. Johns Faith Church, Matteson, and the Matteson Volunteer Fire Department.

A Private visitation will be held on Thursday at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL. Interment Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery

For information or to express your condolences please visit www.lain-sullivan.com 708-747-3700



Published in SouthtownStar on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 25, 2020
Bob Jahn and I were talking about Weeb catching us hitting small rocks with broom handles onto the grass area of Matteson Park near the baseball park. He was nice to us, but sternly told us to spend the whole rest of the day picking them up. He came and inspected our work. He grinned and told us never to do that again explaining that he knew we played on that field! He was a friend to all the kids. Everyone knew and respected him. I consider him one of Mattesons heroes and historic figures. God bless the Ellis family. Chuck Jeffrey
Chuck Jeffrey
Neighbor
