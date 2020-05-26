Bob Jahn and I were talking about Weeb catching us hitting small rocks with broom handles onto the grass area of Matteson Park near the baseball park. He was nice to us, but sternly told us to spend the whole rest of the day picking them up. He came and inspected our work. He grinned and told us never to do that again explaining that he knew we played on that field! He was a friend to all the kids. Everyone knew and respected him. I consider him one of Mattesons heroes and historic figures. God bless the Ellis family. Chuck Jeffrey

