age 89 of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Matteson for over 50 years, passed away May 24th at St Anthony Home, Crown Point, IN from complications with Covid 19. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty J. nee Dexter who preceded him in death in 2005. He was the former Chief of Police of Matteson from 1959-1983. Loving father of Jane (late Kermith) Johnson of Matteson, Robert (Kara) Ellis of Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN and Joan (Rosco) Hilton of DeMotte, IN. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Lee) Marr and Kayla Ellis; proud great-grandfather of Devin Marr; fond brother of Charles (Louise) Ellis of Madison, NJ; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; dearest companion of Judith Stanley; Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur E. and Rosine Ellis.
Veteran of the Army Reserves, Wilbur was also a member for many years at St. Johns Faith Church, Matteson, and the Matteson Volunteer Fire Department.
A Private visitation will be held on Thursday at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL. Interment Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery
For information or to express your condolences please visit www.lain-sullivan.com 708-747-3700
Published in SouthtownStar on May 26, 2020.