William A. Oster Anderson
William A. Anderson Oster, 82, of Midlothian, formerly of Blue Island, beloved husband of the late Jennie nee Reitsma, loving father of Michael Oster, Sandra Truschke and Douglas Oster preceded in death by daughter Julie Oster and grandson Richard Whitlock, devoted grandfather of 6, dear great grandfather of 7, fond brother of James and the late Patricia, Edwin and Donald. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services Friday, 10:00 am at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Interment Skyline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations directed to Make A Wish Foundation. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, all precautions must be adhered to and will be enforced. All visitors must have facial coverings and follow social distancing standards of 6 feet. The number of visitors will be monitored and it is requested that you refrain from physical contact.www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
