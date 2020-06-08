William A Stack age 95, beloved husband of the late Jean nee Kuklenski; loving father of Sharon (Al) Tenty, Rick (Geriann Mahoney) Stack, Deborah (Daniel) Strang and the late Christine Stack; dearest grandfather of Christopher (Melissa) Gleeson, Stacy (Chris) Gestautus, Angela (Jerry) Blankenship and Heather (James) Card; devoted great grandfather of 11; Bill was a retired sheet metal worker for Union 73 for 60 years. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic service and interment will be private arrangements entrusted by Lawn Funeral Home Info (708) 636-2320.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 8, 2020.