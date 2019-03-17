|
William "Billy" Anthony Bopp, age 38, passed away suddenly March 12, 2019. Billy was preceded in death by his grandmothers Colleen Cherco, Janice Bopp, and father Terrence S. Bopp. He is survived by his two children Cameron and Lily Bopp, their mother Mary Thornton Bopp, grandparents Terrence M. And Mary Caryl Bopp, stepmother Joy Bopp, and stepbrother Gary Coglianese, as well as four step sisters and several cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 S. Wolf Road, Mokena, IL. Interment is private. For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 17, 2019