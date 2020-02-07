|
William "Bill" Baker, 89, of Griffith, IN, formerly of Evergreen Park. Beloved husband of Therese; Loving father of William (Tina) Baker Jr., Dr. Richard Baker, Thomas (Wendy) Baker, Jim (Mary) Baker, Jack (Erin) Baker, Mary Jo (Larry) Vargo, and the late Jerry Baker; Cherished grandfather of 20. Bill was a US Navy Veteran and the owner of Bakers Bakery and Deli in Evergreen Park for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. Memorial visitation Sunday, 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Family and friends are asked to meet Monday at Our Lady at St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn for a 10:30 AM Memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Courage Program at Our Lady at St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn 60453.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 7, 2020