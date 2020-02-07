Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 W. 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady at St. Germaine Church
9711 S. Kolin
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for William Baker
1931 - 2020
William Baker Obituary
William "Bill" Baker, 89, of Griffith, IN, formerly of Evergreen Park. Beloved husband of Therese; Loving father of William (Tina) Baker Jr., Dr. Richard Baker, Thomas (Wendy) Baker, Jim (Mary) Baker, Jack (Erin) Baker, Mary Jo (Larry) Vargo, and the late Jerry Baker; Cherished grandfather of 20. Bill was a US Navy Veteran and the owner of Bakers Bakery and Deli in Evergreen Park for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. Memorial visitation Sunday, 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Family and friends are asked to meet Monday at Our Lady at St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn for a 10:30 AM Memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Courage Program at Our Lady at St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn 60453.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 7, 2020
