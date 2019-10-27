|
age 95, beloved husband of the late Winifred T. Maune, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. Devoted father of Bernadette Maune, Mary (Charles Winer) Fote, William (Janet) Maune, Anne Bell, and Joseph (Patricia) Maune, Grandfather of Christopher (Elizabeth) Mulderink, Matthew (Angela) Mulderink, Charles (Kristine) Fote, the late Kathleen (Fote) Haraburda, William Maune Jr., Lauren (Ben) Cole, Colin Bell, Gregory (Sarah) Maune, Timothy (Christine) Maune and Adam Winer. Great grandfather of Nicholas, Abigail, Charles, Maxwell, Zoey, Courtney, Brendan, Matthew, Thomas, Jeremy, Molly, and Aidan.
Bill was a WWII veteran who served in the Army Air Corps as a ball gunner on a B24. He married his high school sweetheart, Winnie, on a furlough in 1944. After the war he worked as a steamfitter, an exterminator and then worked for Kodak. During his career at Kodak, he worked in NYC, Chicago, Hartford CT, Boston and Rochester NY, where he retired in 1982. He was ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church in 1982. He worked full time as a deacon, and with Winnie, was involved in various church-related ministries. They returned to Park Forest in 1994 and Bill continued his work as a deacon at St. Irenaeus Parish. Due to his blindness, in 2002, he retired from the deaconate, but continued to serve as a Eucharistic minister and volunteer at St. Irenaeus until his death.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1 at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Westwood Dr, Park Forest from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, Nov. 2 10:45 a.m. prayers at the funeral home to St. Irenaeus Church, mass 11:30 AM 78 Cherry, Park Forest, IL. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Irenaeus Catholic Charities Food Pantry would be appreciated.
For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 27, 2019