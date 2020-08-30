William E. "Bill" O'Neill, age 81 of Chicago passed away from this life Thursday, July 30th, 2020. Bill is survived by Mary Ann nee Hackett, beloved husband of 53 yrs and the love of his life. Devoted father of Bill O'Neill (son), late son John, and (daughter) Mary Catherine (Steve) Bystriansky. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Matthew and Nathan. Devoted son of the late William and Catherine O'Neill nee (Gaughan). Dear friend and cousin to many. Proud St. Sabina and St. Rita HS graduate. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a City of Chicago Water Department employee for more than 30 years. Special thanks to all medical professionals who supported Bill and his family during his medical care. Celebration of life ceremony and interment will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Bill's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878