|
|
William Earl Costello age 80. Longtime Dolton resident born and raised in South Chicago/St. Laurence Parish. Graduate of CVS High School. Retired after over 40 years as a Warehouse Dispatcher for J.J. Brodsky & Sons. Proud member of Izaak Walton League of Dolton. Husband of the late Dorothy "Dottie" (nee Battesimo) Costello. Father of Deborah (late Gust) Chalmers, James (Maureen) Costello, Carolyn (late John) Ryan, Kevin and Kathleen Costello. Grandfather of 11, great grandfather of 6 and great-great grandfather of 3. Former husband of the late Mary Alice (nee Kraeger) Costello. Son of the late Homer and Pauline Costello. Brother of Judy (Tim) Zaparucha and the late James (late Mary Pat) Costello. Uncle and dear friend of many. A celebration of life will be held at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday February 23rd from 12:00 Noon until time of memorial service at 2:00 PM. Memorials in William's name to , www.act.alz.org, would be appreciated by the family. For further service information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 10, 2019