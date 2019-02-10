Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Resources
More Obituaries for William Costello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Earl Costello

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Earl Costello Obituary
William Earl Costello age 80. Longtime Dolton resident born and raised in South Chicago/St. Laurence Parish. Graduate of CVS High School. Retired after over 40 years as a Warehouse Dispatcher for J.J. Brodsky & Sons. Proud member of Izaak Walton League of Dolton. Husband of the late Dorothy "Dottie" (nee Battesimo) Costello. Father of Deborah (late Gust) Chalmers, James (Maureen) Costello, Carolyn (late John) Ryan, Kevin and Kathleen Costello. Grandfather of 11, great grandfather of 6 and great-great grandfather of 3. Former husband of the late Mary Alice (nee Kraeger) Costello. Son of the late Homer and Pauline Costello. Brother of Judy (Tim) Zaparucha and the late James (late Mary Pat) Costello. Uncle and dear friend of many. A celebration of life will be held at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday February 23rd from 12:00 Noon until time of memorial service at 2:00 PM. Memorials in William's name to , www.act.alz.org, would be appreciated by the family. For further service information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now