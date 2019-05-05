|
William Edgar age 81. Longtime Glenwood resident, born in Bristol, England, raised and educated in Glasgow, Scotland. Retired Metallurgical Engineer for Inland steel with 32 years of service. Bill proudly served the Village of Glenwood as Deputy Fire Chief for 42 years. Loving husband for 60 years to Mary nee McDonald. Loyal companion to his dog "Robbie". A memorial visitation at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday May 10th from 4:00 PM until time of memorial service at 7:00 PM. Burial of ashes private. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 5, 2019