William F. LaMar, April 28, 2020, Age 94, late of Homewood. Beloved husband of the late Shirley M. LaMar nee White. Dear father of Diana LaMar, Marcia (George) Sommerfeld and the late Laurel LaMar. Cherished grandfather of William Nelson, James Nelson, Laurel (Joseph) Tinsley and George (Jackie) Sommerfeld. Great grandfather of George P. Sommerfeld V. Loving brother of Priscilla (the late Harry) Johnson and the late Beulah (the late Donald) Solomon. WW II U.S. Navy veteran having served on the USS Iowa. Retired Mechanical Engineer. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. For info 708 798-5300 or [email protected]
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 30, 2020