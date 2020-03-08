|
William H. Anderson. Age 97. Longtime Richton Park resident formerly of Chicago's Victory Heights and Grand Crossing Neighborhoods. Attended Englewood High School. United States Army Air Corp WWII Veteran 82nd Troop Carrier Squadron, Missions including Battle of Holland, and Concentration Camp survivor evacuation. Retired Passenger Train Conductor after 44 years service from the Illinois Central Railroad (Metra Electric Line). Husband of 73 years to Catherine E. nee Vinezeano. Father of Linda (John) Gallagher, Patricia (Jerry) Korbel, William (Tina) Anderson, the late Donna (Thomas) Vanderluitgaren, and Barbara Bloom. Grandfather of Catherine (Jim) Kapnick, John (Laura) Gallagher, Jeff (Elizabeth) Gallagher, Steven (Maria) Korbel, Kenneth Korbel, David (Dorothy) Korbel, Christina Korbel, Thomas (Jan) Vanderluitgaren, Brian (Tracy) Vanderluitgaren, Laura (Justin) Grooms, Jennifer (Kurt) Hucek, Julia (Jeremy) Stebbins, Neil Bloom, Megan Anderson and the late Michael Vanderluitgaren. Great-grandfather of 34. Great-great grandfather of 1. Son of the late Mary nee Hamill and Henry W. Anderson. Brother of Edward (late Gertrude) Anderson, Donald (late Claire) Anderson, Nancy Anderson, Robert (Susan) Anderson, the late Elizabeth (late Phillip) Scuderi, Patricia Anderson, and Henry (late Charlotte) Anderson. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Wednesday March 11th 9:15 am from funeral home to St Lawrence O'Toole Church, 4101 St Lawrence Avenue, Matteson. Mass 10:00. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 8, 2020