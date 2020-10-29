1/2
William H. Long
William H. Long. Age 70. Longtime Homewood resident. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Attended Taft High School in Cincinnati before being drafted in the United States Army during Vietnam. He continued with the Army Reserves until retiring as a Master Sergeant in 2003. William also worked for 23 years at the Markham School District #144 retiring after 23 years of service as a custodian. Husband for 39 years of Janice J. nee Jones. Father of Akilah Long. Grandfather of Elijah Long and Ava Taylor. Son of the late Gertrude nee Owens and Henry Mullins. Brother of the late Joyce (late Earl) Jones, Hilda (late James) Millhouse, Walter (Gloria) Long, Shirley Long, Gertrude Elaine (late Richard) Austin, Mary Lynch and Yolanda Campbell. Brother in-law of Eric and Sharon Jones. First cousin of Mildred Foster, Donald Williams, Tammy Edwards and Jeanette Ollie. Uncle to a host of nieces and nephews; and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday November 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Private funeral services and burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing while inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
