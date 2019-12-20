Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for William Zalokar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Zalokar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Zalokar Obituary
William H. Zalokar, "Bill" age 90; Beloved husband of the late Marilyn nee Kovacic; Loving father of William (Claudia), Lynn (Shel), Robert (Colleen), and Lisa (Alex) Dear brother of Milly and the late Betty (his twin). Beloved grandfather to Christine, Michael (Danielle) and Asa and loving uncle to many nieces, nephews and dear friend to all, everywhere he went. Bill retired from the Chicago Park District after 36 years and also served in the Illinois National Guard. He was a proud member of the KSKJ and belonged to the Slovenian Cultural Center in Lemont. Bill loved people, Chicago, his Slovenian heritage and music. He was a faithful member of St. George Church. He was active until the very end, loving his community at the Tinley Rec Centre. He will be deeply missed but his bright spirit will remain an inspiration. Visitation Sunday 2-8 pm at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral Monday 9:30 am proceeding from the funeral home to St. George Church, 6707 W. 175th St., Tinley Park, IL; Mass 10:00 am; Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -