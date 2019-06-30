|
William F. Hart, age 76, a resident of Ellenton, FL for 17 years, previously of Burbank, IL, passed away June 17, 2019. He was born December 11, 1942 in Chicago. Loving husband of the late Carol Hart (nee Swiderski) and father of Kristen (Jason) Vorrier; cherished son of the late Roy & Mary Hart; proud uncle to Matthew (Amanda) Swiderski and great-uncle to Ava Swiderski. Memorial Service will be Friday, July 12th, 10:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 2650 Plainfield Rd | Joliet, IL 60435
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 30, 2019