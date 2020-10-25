William "Bill" Neibert, 79 years, U.S. Marine Veteran. Beloved husband of Sylvia, nee DeAmbrose. Loving Dad of Carla, Jeanine, and William Jr. Cherished grandpa of Ryan. Dear brother of the late Harold. Fond son of the late Norman and Catherine. Dear uncle of Scott and Craig. Visitation Tuesday 8 - 10:30 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Damian Church for an 11 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Benedict Cemetery. Proud 1958 graduate of Blue Island High School. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com