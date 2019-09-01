|
William J. "Bill" Sawyers, Sr., age 89, beloved husband for 69 years to Eileen M. Sawyers (Burke). Loving father of Wendy (John) Parker, Robert Sawyers, William Jr. (Patricia) Sawyers, John (Julie) Sawyers, Steven Sawyers, and Jim (Gail) Sawyers. Cherished grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 6. Dearest brother of the late Robert (late Patricia) Sawyers, Betty (Jim) Saucunas, and Norman (JoAnn) Sawyers. Dear brother-in-law of the late Theresa (Ed) Bierne. Services are private. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 1, 2019