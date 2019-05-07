Home

Labb, William, 85, of Forest Park, Ill., passed away on May 3. He was born in Springfield, Mass., on March 11, 1934, to Florence (nee Smith) and Louis Labb. Bill earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst; he completed coursework at the University of Chicago and received a master's degree in public administration from Roosevelt University. Ever caring and compassionate, Bill spent his entire career at the Illinois Department of Public Aid, first as a caseworker and ultimately as regional director of Chicago and the surrounding areas. In retirement, he continued to help others as a literacy tutor at Oak Park and River Forest High School and as a volunteer at Rush Oak Park Hospital. Bill was preceded in death by his ex-wife and best friend, Nancy; he is survived by beloved daughters, Rebecca, Deborah, Amy (Daniel), and Catherine; and cherished granddaughter, Rowan. Private interment is taking place at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago on May 7. A memorial service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the . For more information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
