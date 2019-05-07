Labb, William, 85, of Forest Park, Ill., passed away on May 3. He was born in Springfield, Mass., on March 11, 1934, to Florence (nee Smith) and Louis Labb. Bill earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst; he completed coursework at the University of Chicago and received a master's degree in public administration from Roosevelt University. Ever caring and compassionate, Bill spent his entire career at the Illinois Department of Public Aid, first as a caseworker and ultimately as regional director of Chicago and the surrounding areas. In retirement, he continued to help others as a literacy tutor at Oak Park and River Forest High School and as a volunteer at Rush Oak Park Hospital. Bill was preceded in death by his ex-wife and best friend, Nancy; he is survived by beloved daughters, Rebecca, Deborah, Amy (Daniel), and Catherine; and cherished granddaughter, Rowan. Private interment is taking place at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago on May 7. A memorial service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the . For more information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. Published in the Daily Southtown on May 7, 2019