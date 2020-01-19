|
Beloved husband of Carol. Father of Cynthia, Joseph, David, son-in-law Raymond, and sisters-in-law Kathy and Nancy. Grandfather of Mason, Carolyn, Gabby and Alex. Brother of Sandra. Preceded in death by daughters Deborah and Michelle and brothers Larry and Fritz.
Raised in Grant Park, IL by parents Lawrence and Jean. Moved to Steger, IL to raise his loving family. Spent over 20 years as a supervisor at General Mills.
In his free time Sully loved golfing with his sons and friends whenever he wasn't watching the Cubs. He was a hardworking, caring man who would do anything for his family. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at J. Martins Tap located in Steger, IL January 25 from 4-8 PM
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 19, 2020