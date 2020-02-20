|
William Martin Palcek, age 86, passed away February 4th, 2020. Former husband of Lois Palcek. Dear father of David (Pam) Palcek of Libertyville, IL and James (Marilyn) Palcek of Lake Dallas, TX. Cherished grandfather of Deanna Palcek, Darren Palcek and the late Drew Palcek. Beloved son of the late Anna and the late Joseph Palcek, Sr. Dear brother of Josephine (the late Carmen) Triumph of Mokena, IL, Allen (Cathy) Palcek of Chicago Heights, IL the late Cecilia Bava, the late Joseph (the late Joyce) Palcek, Jr. and the late Dolores (Joseph, Jr.) Cattando of Chicago Heights, IL. Fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. William served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1955. He was a radio operator on a B-29. He was awarded many medals including the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, UN Service Medal and Korean War Service Medal. He was so proud to have served his country during the Korean War. William was an electrician for McCormick Place in Chicago and was a member of the Electrical Union. He retired from being an electrician at McCormick Place 20 years ago and then became active in his hobbies, dancing, gardening and collecting cars. His famous saying after he retired was "I'm so busy doing nothing, I don't have time to do anything." William loved life and was very proud of his accomplishments. He was proud to be a father, grandfather and to have served his country in the United States Air Force. Memorial visitation will be held at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, IL 60430 Monday, February 24th from 4:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be Tuesday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elmwood, IL. Online visitation information and condolences may be offered to the family at www.tews-ryanfh.com or calling 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 20, 2020