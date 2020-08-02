William R. "Billy" Schaafsma, Jr., suddenly taken from us, age 57, beloved husband for 22 years to Amy, nee Saarloos. Loving father of Calvin and Chloe Schaafsma; Lauren (Danny) Dylla and Andrea Schaafsma. Faithful and devoted only son of William and Pat Schaafsma. Dearest brother of Bev (Bob) Slager, Barb (Ken) Siegers, and Kim (Skip) VanRyn. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of Janet (Leo) Laarman, Casper (Wilma), Dick (Renee), Ida (Harry) Marissen, Glenna (Ron) Middle, Graham (Janet), Wilford (Joanne), Kelvin (Rose), MaryNel (Derric) Baker, and Alec (Elaine). Dearest nephew to several special aunts and uncles and cousin to many. Site Superintendent for AMS mechanical, a "brother" in the trade with 36 years of experience. Billy had a zest for life, loved fishing and hunting, singing, and was humorous with a quick wit and loved to tell jokes. Visitation Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 1-9 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Orland Park Christian Reformed Church, 7500 Sycamore Dr., Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A live-stream of the service will be available, please visit Bill's obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com
to view the live-stream of the service. Private burial at Orland Memorial Park Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations for the education of Calvin and Chloe are appreciated. Please visit the gofundme link here https://www.gofundme.com/f/bill-schaafsma-family.Express
your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
708-532-5400