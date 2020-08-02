1/
William R. Schaafsma Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. "Billy" Schaafsma, Jr., suddenly taken from us, age 57, beloved husband for 22 years to Amy, nee Saarloos. Loving father of Calvin and Chloe Schaafsma; Lauren (Danny) Dylla and Andrea Schaafsma. Faithful and devoted only son of William and Pat Schaafsma. Dearest brother of Bev (Bob) Slager, Barb (Ken) Siegers, and Kim (Skip) VanRyn. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of Janet (Leo) Laarman, Casper (Wilma), Dick (Renee), Ida (Harry) Marissen, Glenna (Ron) Middle, Graham (Janet), Wilford (Joanne), Kelvin (Rose), MaryNel (Derric) Baker, and Alec (Elaine). Dearest nephew to several special aunts and uncles and cousin to many. Site Superintendent for AMS mechanical, a "brother" in the trade with 36 years of experience. Billy had a zest for life, loved fishing and hunting, singing, and was humorous with a quick wit and loved to tell jokes. Visitation Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 1-9 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Orland Park Christian Reformed Church, 7500 Sycamore Dr., Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A live-stream of the service will be available, please visit Bill's obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com to view the live-stream of the service. Private burial at Orland Memorial Park Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations for the education of Calvin and Chloe are appreciated. Please visit the gofundme link here https://www.gofundme.com/f/bill-schaafsma-family.Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Service
11:00 AM
Orland Park Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved