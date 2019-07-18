|
|
William 'Bill' Wachel, age 100 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on July 15, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Sophie (nee Dyrda) 1993. Loving father to Stanley (Patty) Wachel, Michael (Diane) Wachel and Joseph (Bernadette) Wachel. Cherished grandfather to Matt (Kelly), Brian, Chris, Katie, Mike, Steve, Caryn Wachel, Lisa (Justin) Opiola and Judy (Nate) Hoevet; great grandfather to 4. Preceeded in death by his brothers Walter, Joseph, Barney, Ted and Alex. Beautiful longtime companion Harriet Minkalis. Bill worked for 35 years as a pipefitter for American Oil in Whiting, Indiana. Bill was also a member of the Polish American Club, Polish National Alliance Lodge 590, Polish American Congress, St. Joe's Holy Name Society, founding member of Olympia Terrace Boys Baseball, Polish American Community Fair, Bingo Worker on Tuesday Nights and served proudly in the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bill's memory to the Polish American Community Fair Scholarship Fund.
Visitation Friday , July 19th from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday at St. Kieran Catholic Church, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Steger, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 18, 2019