Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Willie Edwards
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Willie Franklin Edwards


1928 - 2019
Willie Franklin Edwards, age 91, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved father of Sharon M. Ryals, J. Denise Hays, and Daryl F. Edwards. Cherished grandfather/great grandfather of 8 grandchildren. Dear brother of Roy, Charles, Larry Edwards, and Jean Swanson, and the late Luberta Marfisi. Willie was a retired Machinist of 30 years for the Ford Motor Company, and was a proud United States Airforce Veteran serving in the Korean War. Preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Clattie (Honea) Edwards. Wille will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12:00 Noon at Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Interment at Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. For more information, (708)755-6100 or smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 25, 2019
