Yolanda P. Opyt nee Dal Santo. Age 94. Dyer resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland/Kensington "Bumtown" Neighborhood. Retired from Jay's Potato Chip Factory after over 30 years of service. Longtime Fellow Spaghetti-O. Wife of the late Anthony Opyt. Mother of Patricia (late Daivd) Satkas, Mary Ann (Dominic) Anco and Joseph (Nina) Opyt. Grandmother of Jennifer and Michael Satkas, Dominick (Julie) Anco, Danny (HeHe) Anco and Corey Anco, Kristen and Joelle Opyt. Great-grandmother of 6. Daughter of the late Maria nee Sola and Antonio Dal Santo. Sister of Sam (Barbara) Dal Santo and the late Anna Dal Santo. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday February 14, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Lying in state Saturday at St Joseph Church, 440 Joliet St, Dyer, IN from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 12, 2020