Abraham Acuna-Felix



Aztec - Abraham Acuna-Felix was born in Los Haro Jerez, Zacatecas on June 5, 1972, into the family of Rafael Acuna and Eugenia Acuna-Felix shared with 3 brothers, J. Carlos Acuna, Joab Acuna, Jorge Acuna and 3 sisters, Dora Acuna, Emerita Acuna, Rocio Acuna . When Abraham turned 15, he set out to California for a better life and opportunity. At 22 it is here where he found the love of his life Jennifer Acuna and would go on to have a family with her and their 3 children, Anna Acuna, Antonio Acuna, and Isabella Acuna.



He would support those he loved through any means necessary, both financially and physically through his ability to be there for people. And all the sacrifices he made just to propel and flourish those around him left lasting impressions from all over from brothers and sisters, his parents, cousins, best friends, to the people he was closest to, even those he had just met in the later years of his life, it is clear to see there was a lasting impact left on those that were touched by his words and more so his actions.



Abraham spent most of his life learning and practicing the labor-intensive work of a mechanic. His work ethic and ability to care for others worked in tandem in his effort to help those around him.



In the ladder half of 2020 in August Abraham was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, and up to his death had been sober up until his death on November 22, 2020. Although he had this disease, him and his family were managing well for about 3 months, until one day when a flesh-eating bacteria know as necrotizing fasciitis infected his body, and lowered his immune system to the point that it lead to his unfortunate death. He was 48.



Abraham was a lot of things, a husband, a father, a brother, a son, a mechanic, but his most defining quality was that of being a great friend to those that were in his life.



Abraham Acuña-Félix nació en Los Haro Jerez, Zacatecas el 5 de Junio de 1972, en la familia de Rafael Acuña y Eugenia Acuña-Félix compartida con 3 hermanos, J. Carlos Acuña, Joab Acuña, Jorge Acuña y 3 hermanas, Dora Acuña. , Emerita Acuña, Rocío Acuña. Cuando Abraham cumplió 15 años, partió hacia California en busca de una vida mejor y una oportunidad mejor. A los 22 es aquí donde encontró al amor de su vida Jennifer Acuña y pasaría a tener una familia con ella y sus 3 hijos, Anna Acuña, Antonio Acuña e Isabella Acuña.



Apoyaría a los que amaba a través de cualquier medio necesario, tanto económico como físicamente a través de su capacidad para ayudar a las personas. Y todos los sacrificios que hizo solo para impulsar y florecer a quienes lo rodeaban dejaron impresiones duraderas de todos lados, desde hermanos y hermanas, sus padres, primos, mejores amigos, hasta las personas más cercanas a él, incluso aquellas que acababa de conocer en el último año de su vida, es evidente que dejó un impacto duradero en aquellos que fueron tocados por sus palabras y más aún por sus acciones.



Abraham pasó la mayor parte de su vida aprendiendo y practicando el trabajo intensivo de un mecánico. Su ética de trabajo y su capacidad para cuidar a los demás trabajaron en conjunto en su esfuerzo por ayudar a quienes lo rodeaban.



En la mitad de escala de 2020 en agosto, Abraham fue diagnosticado con cirrosis hepática y hasta su muerte había estado sobrio hasta su muerte el 22 de noviembre de 2020. Aunque tenía esta enfermedad, él y su familia se estaban manejando bien durante aproximadamente 3 meses, hasta que un día en que una bacteria carnívora conocida como fascitis necrotizante infectó su cuerpo y bajó su sistema inmunológico hasta el punto que lo llevó a su desafortunada muerte. Tenía 48 años.



Abraham fue muchas cosas, esposo, padre, hermano, hijo, mecánico, pero su cualidad más definitoria fue la de ser un gran amigo de los que estaban en su vida.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store