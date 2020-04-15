|
Adam Christopher Puphal
Farmington - Oct 3, 1975 - April 3, 2020
Adam passed away peacefully in his home in Farmington, NM on April 3rd, from medical complications. From the time Adam was a young boy he loved the outdoors and was often found playing in the mud puddles in Merrill Wisc, at the river in Riverton Wyo., catching snapping turtles in the creek in Dickinson ND, or as he got older, fishing in Giddings TX, and Farmington, NM. Adam had several interests in life. Electronics, computers, drawing and music were just a few of his passions. He was a die hard Green Bay Packers fan and often talked of visiting his birth-town of Merrill, WI again. The 4th of July was his favorite holiday and there could never be enough fireworks. The brighter the lights and louder the boom; the bigger his smile. Adam had different jobs over the years. Hauling pipe and driving truck was the one he enjoyed the most. Adam's greatest love was the love he had for his daughter and family. Adam is survived by his wife Deanna, daughter Jade, step-daughter Sarah (Jaun Vecellio-Salazar), grandson Manolo, parents Reuben and Darlene Puphal, sisters Stacey Snyder (Dennis), Jacqui Seibel (Paul Sherman), Amanda Marmalejo. 4 nieces, 6 nephews, 8 great-nieces, one great-nephew and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Adam was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Velma Zimmerman and Henry and Bernice Puphal, his older infant brother Chad Puphal, and 3 uncles; Lavern Puphal, James Puphal, and Duane Puphal. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020