Agnes Catherine Pond
Farmington, NM - Agnes Catherine Pond, devoted wife and loving mother, passed away on June 23, 2019 in Farmington, NM at the age of 87. She was born in Matheson, CO to Paul and Anna Hoefler on October 1, 1931. Agnes grew up on the farm with five sisters and 2 brothers. She met her future husband, Cpl. Lloyd Pond at a dance at Ft. Carson, CO where he was stationed. Shortly after their marriage he pursued his Doctor of Chiropractic degree and after graduation they opened a practice in Farmington, NM. They had been married for 68 years at the time of her death.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Lloyd Pond; son Dr. Lonnie Pond; daughters Catherine (Jeff) Head and Diane (Mike) McClelland; grandchildren Alicia (Richard) Coats, Malissa McClelland, Jason (Carmen) McClelland, Ryan Jacobs and Alex Jacobs; sisters Mary Mikita and Martha Hendrix; sister-in law Linda Glover; 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Glenney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations online to Chafer Theological Seminary at www.chafer.edu, and/or checks payable to Blue Star Mothers NM1to be used for the San Juan County Gold Star Monument. Please note "Gold Star Monument on memo line, mail to P.O. Box 917, Flora Vista, NM 87415.
Agnes's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St., Farmington, NM, 505-325-8688. You may share your condolences with the family on their website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from June 30 to July 3, 2019