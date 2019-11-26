|
Agnes Hubbard (Bradsher)
Agnes Hubbard (Bradsher) 88 of Aztec, New Mexico passed away at San Juan Regional Hospital on October 21, 2019. Agnes Hubbard (Bradsher) was born on January 7, 1931 to Mr. and Mrs. Heber Bradsher of Harrisburg, Arkansas.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and husband Gilbert Hubbard of Phoenix, Arizona, her brother Grady Bradsher and sisters Eletha Whitman, Thelma Mae Everhart, Dorthy Lou Franks, and Vernie Gray. Sons Berry Lee Bradsher of Aztec, New Mexico and Roger Gene Emanuel of Farmington, New Mexico.
She is survived by her sons Terry Lowe and his wife Betty Carol and Dwayne Emanuel and his wife Dawn both from Aztec, New Mexico. Daughter Betty Teigs of Farmington, New Mexico and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 30, 2019 at Piñon Hills Community Church in the Student Ministry Building at 11 AM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019