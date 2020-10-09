1/1
Albert "Anthony" Romero
Albert "Anthony" Romero

Farmington - Albert Anthony Romero, 60, passed away on October 3rd, 2020, in Farmington, New Mexico.

Mr. Romero was born on October 16th, 1959, in Roswell, New Mexico and preceded in death by his loving parents Albert Romero and Antonia Chavez.

His life was celebrated with family on Saturday, October 10th.

Mr. Romero was an entrepreneur and ran his gym, Complete Physique, for 27 years in Farmington. He was passionate about his business and poured his heart and soul into it.

Anthony Romero touched and inspired countless lives in the fitness community. His absence will be felt and he will be missed greatly.

Anthony enjoyed watching Dallas Cowboy football with friends and family on the weekends and also loved fishing in the San Juan River.

He is survived by his sisters Andrea Valdez (Henry) and Angela Aguilar, brothers Gabe Matamoros (Yvette), and Ron Romero, son Anthony Romero Jr., daughters Farren and Kristen Romero, grandchildren Penelope, Torey, Kaya and Rob, numerous nieces and nephews and best friend Vicki Reddy




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
