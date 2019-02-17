|
|
Colten, also known as Alec, went to be with his Father at 21 years old in the comfort of his own room this Wednesday. He was born in Shiprock, NM, but lived the majority of his life in Farmington. A high school graduate from Piedra Vista's class of 2016, Colten was a very talented, bright individual. He went on to attend Trinity Bible College in hopes of becoming a youth pastor. He travelled on many mission trips like inner city Chicago, where he touched many lives. After a short struggle with his health, Colten was back on his feet as an officer at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. Aside from work, he had multiple hobbies and creative pursuits: frisbee golf, hiking, football, video games, paint ball, orchestra, and playing bass guitar on the worship team. Colten's witty humor, swift remarks and larger than life hugs made him the center of attention. His laugh made everyone else in the room smile, even when they were reluctant to do so. Most of all his faith was a testimony to those around him, who witnessed his strength and humility before God.
Colten is well loved by several close friends and relatives. He is survived by his mother, Suehelen, and his stepfather, Don. Colten is also survived by his loving siblings, Ashton and Angel, along with his girlfriend, Cassidy, his grandparents, and extended family.
There will be a funeral service and time of remembrance held February 24, 2019 at four o'clock at Bloomfield Assembly of God, 211 E Oak St. in Bloomfield. Colten will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington.
Colten's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St., in Farmington, NM, (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019