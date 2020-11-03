Alexander DiazFarmington, NM - A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico.He was born on July 9, 1956, in Slaton, Texas to Ignacio and Virginia Diaz. He lived in Wilson, Texas until 1969. The family then relocated to Lamar, Colorado. Alex graduated from Lamar High school in 1976. After graduation, he relocated to Farmington, New Mexico in 1977.He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, flea markets, and spending time with his family. He worked at Hutch's Transmission for 19 years. He loved working at Hutch's and enjoyed his friendships that he developed there. Alex made friends wherever he went.Alex is survived by his brothers, Rudy Diaz from Farmington, New Mexico; Robert Garcia (Sonia) from Pasadena, Texas. Also, by sisters, Stella Maldonado from Phoenix, Arizona, Sylvia Martinez (Chris) from Farmington, New Mexico; Lydia Vance (Chris) from Farmington, New Mexico; Oliva Eagleman (Chris) from Vancouver, Washington. As well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Ignacio; as well as one sister, Rosie Diaz.