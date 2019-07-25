|
|
Alexander Lee Toledo
Kirtland - Alexander Lee Toledo, 41, of Kirtland, NM passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Farmington. He was born on July 2, 1978 in Shiprock NM to Lewis Toledo and Rosita Henry. Born to Hooghanlani and born for To'aheelini.
Alex was the owner of ALT Construction LLC, he was a General Contractor, Residential and Commercial Construction. He worked twenty years throughout the San Juan County with numerous contractors, sub-contractors and developers. He was well known and respected in the construction trade.
Alex is preceded in death by his uncle, Milton Toledo (Farmington, NM), brother, Myron Toledo (Bloomfield, NM), maternal grandfather, Frank Henry (Bisti, NM), paternal grandfather, Lewis Toledo Sr. (Tsegii).
Alex is survived by his wife, April Singer (Toledo), sons, Nathan Ja-shon Toledo, Matthew Chase Toledo, parents, Lewis Toledo, Rosita Henry, sisters, Tracy Toledo, Candace Toledo, Deysha Toledo, maternal grandma Alice Henry (Bisti, NM), paternal grandmother, Louise Toledo (Kirtland, NM).
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Word of Life Christian Church with officiant, Pastor George Ford. Burial will follow at Kirtland - Fruitland Cemetery, Kirtland, NM. Reception at Nenahnezad Chapter House.
Pallbearers are: Derrick Henry, Brainard Shirley, Nathan Toledo, Jacob Belin, Drew Benjamin, Kyle Benjamin. Maternal Honorary Pallbearers: Ray Henry, Davis Henry, Benjamin Henry, Samuel Henry, Aaron Henry, Fabian LaMotte, Lawrence LaMotte, Dewayne LaMotte, Althea Shirley, Genevieve Yazzie, Rita La Plante, Bessie Sherwood, Paternal Honorary Pallbearers, Harvey Toledo and Family, Martinez Toledo, Alberta and Billson Bunny, Bertha Toledo.
Memorials/donations may be made to: Four Corners Federal Credit Union Account #7203.
Alex's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Kirtland, 458 Road 6100, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 25, 2019