Alexis Eleasar Lubchenco Jr.
Farmington - Alexis E. (Lex) Lubchenco passed away on May 28, 2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Colorado, due to complications from ALS. Lex was born on March 2, 1942 in Denver, Colorado, to Dr. A.E. Lubchenco and Harriett Lubchenco. Lex was a U.S. Army Veteran who served as a paratrooper.
Lex was a graduate of Colorado Academy, Fort Lewis College, and New Mexico State University. He taught English at Tibbetts Middle School for 31 years. Lex loved his family, his golden retrievers, and any opportunity to tell a great story.
Lex was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Alexis and Harriett Lubchenco, and his brother, Michael Lubchenco. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Lubchenco, sons Alexis (Tara) Lubchenco, and Nicholas Lubchenco, and his daughter, Sara Lubchenco-Burson (Adam). He is also survived by his brother, Mark Lubchenco, and his sister, Ann Hines, as well as four grandchildren, Rachael, Emma, and James Burson, and Portia Lubchenco.
Rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 414 Allen Ave., Farmington, New Mexico, with Father Timothy Farrell officiating. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with interment immediately following at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N. Dustin. A luncheon will take place at Sacred Heart Church Social Hall following interment.
Lex's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 2, 2019