Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfirio Maestas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfirio Maestas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfirio Maestas Obituary
Alfirio Maestas

Farmington - Alfirio Maestas 84, passed away on October 20, 2019. Alfirio was born January 25, 1935 in Gallina, New Mexico to Maclevio and Eduvigena Maestas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maclevio and Eduvigena Maestas. Alfirio is survived by his wife, Susie J Maestas; his son, Eli (Carol) Maestas; brother Max (Jean) Maestas; sister Delia Jacquez; and grandchildren Elijah Maestas and Pamela Maestas.

A Rosary will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Farmington, New Mexico with Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery will follow.

Alfirio's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfirio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now