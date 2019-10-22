|
|
Alfirio Maestas
Farmington - Alfirio Maestas 84, passed away on October 20, 2019. Alfirio was born January 25, 1935 in Gallina, New Mexico to Maclevio and Eduvigena Maestas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maclevio and Eduvigena Maestas. Alfirio is survived by his wife, Susie J Maestas; his son, Eli (Carol) Maestas; brother Max (Jean) Maestas; sister Delia Jacquez; and grandchildren Elijah Maestas and Pamela Maestas.
A Rosary will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Farmington, New Mexico with Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery will follow.
Alfirio's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019