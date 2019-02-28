Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Assembly of God Church
Dennehotso, AZ
Alfred James 57, of Baby Rock, Arizona passed from this life February 21, 2019 in Durango, Colorado
He was born June 14, 1961 in Monument Valley, Utah.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Assembly of God Church, Dennehotso, Arizona.
Interment to follow at the Dennehotso Community Cemetery, Dennehotso, Arizona.

Alfred is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019
