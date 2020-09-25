1/1
Alfred Junior Hall
1929 - 2020
Alfred Junior Hall

Aztec - On Thursday, September 24th, Al Hall, loving husband and father of three daughters, passed away at the age of 91.

Al was born on April 16, 1929 in Durango, Colorado to Alfred James Hall and Nellie Mariqette Geoglien. He graduated from Aztec High School, in 1948 and attended Oklahoma University and studied energy industry curriculum. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas for thirty years and retired in 1985. On February 7, 1948, he married Rosella Nelson at the Methodist Church in Farmington, New Mexico. They raised three daughters, Alyce, Sherrie and Connie.

Al had a passion for animals, boating, fishing, gardening, water skiing and traveling the United States on family summer vacations.

Al was preceded in death by his father, Alfred, and his mother, Nell. He is survived by his wife Rosella, his three daughters, Alyce Sweazea, Sherrie Blancett and Connie Charters. Son-in-laws Ed Blancett, Bruce Charters and special friend Kenneth Maestas and granddaughters, Melissa Annable, Melani Rainwater, Tami Reed and Casi Blancett and ten great- grandchildren.

There will be no funeral services at his request.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
September 26, 2020
I have many fond memories of Al as a young girl in Oklahoma. Visiting New Mexico to see him and Rosella was always memorable. He was always the happiest, nicest man. Rest In Peace Al...
Kayla Griffith
Friend
September 26, 2020
Al was my neighbor growing up and he always had an amazing yard and garden and he and Rosella had gorgeous roses. He helped me learn to water ski. I loved spending time at their house. Though I was younger, they always made me feel welcome. I remember the 'stinky' goat manure he used on his lawn to make it so green. I also remember his 'Babydoll' , his precious white Chihuahua that layed on his chest when Al was in his chair. She was by his side whenever she could be. I know his girls all loved him and repsected him dearly. I remember when he and the girls road in the Durango parade. They had matching red outfits the Rosella made and the horses had been groomed with White Saphire hair rinse....they all looked amazing! I loved getting to help drive the VW bugs he got for the girls....i got to shift for them!
Al will be so missed by his family and friends. I have such fond memories of growing up on Scott kane with the Halls. Thank you so much!
Jo Easterling Slade
Neighbor
