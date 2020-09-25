Alfred Junior Hall



Aztec - On Thursday, September 24th, Al Hall, loving husband and father of three daughters, passed away at the age of 91.



Al was born on April 16, 1929 in Durango, Colorado to Alfred James Hall and Nellie Mariqette Geoglien. He graduated from Aztec High School, in 1948 and attended Oklahoma University and studied energy industry curriculum. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas for thirty years and retired in 1985. On February 7, 1948, he married Rosella Nelson at the Methodist Church in Farmington, New Mexico. They raised three daughters, Alyce, Sherrie and Connie.



Al had a passion for animals, boating, fishing, gardening, water skiing and traveling the United States on family summer vacations.



Al was preceded in death by his father, Alfred, and his mother, Nell. He is survived by his wife Rosella, his three daughters, Alyce Sweazea, Sherrie Blancett and Connie Charters. Son-in-laws Ed Blancett, Bruce Charters and special friend Kenneth Maestas and granddaughters, Melissa Annable, Melani Rainwater, Tami Reed and Casi Blancett and ten great- grandchildren.



There will be no funeral services at his request.









