Alice "Jeannie" Garlington
Farmington - Alice Jean "Jeannie" Garlington passed away on May 4, 2020. Jeannie was a resident of Farmington, NM. She was born January 2, 1947 in Du Quoin, IL. Jeannie is preceded in death by her husband Bill Lee Garlington Sr., son Bill Lee Garlington Jr., and her parents Clarence and Geneveve Manion. Jeannie is survived by her son Frankie Manion, daughters Patricia Pillars (Allan) and Suk Mihay (Jim), sister Sandy Potter (Richard), grandchildren Bill Lee Garlington III, Tina Joyer (Ervis), Lisa Markey, Alexandria Pillars, Jeannie Pillars, Adrian Manion, Christopher Manion, Bryan Manion and great grandchildren Noah, Triston, Evan, Alexis, Kenzie and Isabela.
Jeannie graduated from Bloomfield High School. In her younger days, she raced cars and manned telephone lines. One of her favorite things was to call her sister, Sandy, every day. This brought her a tremendous amount of joy. She always wanted what was best for everybody. Jeannie made sure everybody was taken care of and was always supportive. She was highly involved in her family's lives. She loved to make and give homemade cards. She had a very good sense of humor and was an amazing cook.
Jeannie was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She loved her four legged children. She would play fetch with Millie for hours in her last years. She enjoyed her weekly visits with her friend, Billie.
Jeannie enjoyed playing card games with Lois, Jerry, and Rosemary. She had a special place in her heart for Tabitha and Billy Skinner.
A memorial service will be held for Jeannie at a later date.
There are many more extended family and friends that she loved very much. Jeannie will be missed dearly. She was taken away too soon. Jeannie was loved more than words can say. Her family loved to give her chocolate covered cherries despite her hatred of them. She loved this family joke that we all had as a close unit.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 14 to May 20, 2020